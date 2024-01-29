Aston University announces partnership with global online education provider OES

Aston University has formed a new partnership with leading online education provider Online Education Services (OES) to offer a range of 100% online degrees to students globally.

The Aston Online partnership will allow UK and international students from all over the world to study for an Aston University degree.

The programmes will cater to the global online learner, featuring a student-centric, flexible study model that empowers learners to achieve their academic goals alongside professional and personal commitments.

OES is a market leader in online education, with over 12 years’ experience across its partnerships with world leading higher education institutions in Australia and the UK. To date, they have supported over 100,000 students globally.

Starting from September 2024, online students will be able to join Aston University’s global community and study from a portfolio of eighteen undergraduate and postgraduate degrees selected to meet high-demand jobs and address skills gaps locally, nationally and globally.

The portfolio will span all three of Aston University’s academic colleges, from computer science and cybersecurity to psychology and public health, as well as the Aston MBA.

Details of all programmes and their availability can be found on the Aston University website

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said:

“Both Aston University and OES are committed to creating a global student community and providing innovative and flexible learning opportunities to meet learners’ needs in a rapidly changing world of work.

“This strategic partnership will bring some of our leading degree programmes to global regions. OES’s experience and sector-leading expertise in providing high quality online learning will assist us in our ambition to establish a leading omni-channel academic portfolio in line with the Aston 2030 strategy. Our partnership will create new jobs in Birmingham within a new online education hub, housed in Aston University’s John Cadbury House.”

Denice Pitt, Chief Executive Officer of OES, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Aston University on our shared vision for innovative, quality online education that delivers an engaging student experience and future employability outcomes.

“We look forward to establishing our local team in Birmingham and welcoming our first group of students in September.”

