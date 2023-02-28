Shopping Cart

From education to employment

LRN’s International English Language Competency Profile (IELCA) test receives approval for Irish Student Immigration Permission

Learning Resource Network (LRN) February 28, 2023
0 Comments
LRN’s International English Language Competency Profile (IELCA) test receives approval for Irish Student Immigration Permission

Learning Resource Network (LRN) received approval for its International English Language Competency Assessment (IELCA) from the Irish Immigration Authority.  This applies to those students who require a visa.

The IELCA qualification assesses four aspects of English language; reading, listening, speaking, and writing. Students who complete this qualification will be able to demonstrate they are capable of handling familiar and routine communication in English.  The qualification offers two routes to students: Academic and General Training.

The qualification is recognised by universities and employers in many countries. LRN CEO Dr Muhammad Tariq said “We are delighted to have received approval from the Irish Immigration Authority.   LRN is looking forward to working alongside it wide stakeholder network in providing opportunities to international students to study and work in an English speaking environment.” 

For more information on the IELCA qualification, please visit the IELCA website: www.ielca.org , or get in touch with LRN directly, by emailing [email protected]

Published in: Education, Social impact
Learning Resource Network (LRN)

