UK Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium Announces New Travel Framework

Diversity Travel Named Number One Travel Partner by SUPC

GLOBAL travel management company Diversity Travel has been ranked as the number one supplier for Academic travel by the Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium (SUPC).

This is according to the recently-announced SUPC travel framework.

Ranking first means that members of the SUPC, which includes universities, colleges and education charities in the UK, can now award their business directly to Diversity Travel rather than tendering to multiple companies to compete for the contract, saving time and money.

Diversity Travel were also ranked number one on the newly created lot combining Academic Business Travel and Student Groups enabling institutions to place all their travel needs with one supplier, simplifying contract management and improving efficiencies and user experience.

It is also a seal of approval from the SUPC, on behalf of its members, of Diversity Travel’s expertise and suitability as a travel partner.

The travel framework positions announced will now be in place for the next four years.

This announcement comes after Diversity Travel received significant investment and a majority shareholding from private equity firm, Primary Capital, last September signalling a new chapter for the organisation.

Chris Airey, Managing Director of Diversity Travel, said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised as the number one travel partner of choice for the SUPC and its members. This rubber-stamps Diversity Travel as the true sector specialists across all aspects of academic travel in the UK.

“Now that we can share this exciting news, we are looking forward to continuing our mission to drive value, sustainability and fantastic user experience across academic travel programmes for our customers”

SUPC is the only regional procurement consortium that returns the majority of framework levies back to members.

www.diversitytravel.com