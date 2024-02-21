Jisc appoints new Director of Wales to deliver on Welsh Government’s framework

Jisc’s new director for Wales wants to maintain a thriving education sector in a time of change. Rhys Daniels brings passion, innovation and Welsh education experience to Jisc.

Rhys Daniels, who was recently appointed director for Wales at Jisc, believes digital transformation of a thriving education sector can be maintained, and even grow in the country as it navigates a period of important change.

Rhys has 22 years of experience across the Welsh education landscape. In his new role at Jisc, he will work with universities, colleges, sector bodies, stakeholders and government to support digital transformation across tertiary education, adult learning and research in Wales.

As a key delivery partner for the Digital 2030 strategic framework, Jisc already works closely with the Welsh Government to ensure the future labour market in Wales is equipped with the digital skills needed to support the economy.

With his experience in technology and workforce development roles at the Open University (OU) and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW), and his grassroots as an apprentice, Rhys has the expertise, passion and drive to take this work forward.

Rhys says: “I’m thrilled to join Jisc as the new director for Wales, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to deliver the best digital outcomes for our diverse members and funders. Engaging with further and higher education (FE and HE), Adult Community Learning and work-based learning communities, and experiencing innovation firsthand, is my first priority.

“We’re navigating a period of political change in Wales, but through continued partnership I’m confident we can maintain and grow a thriving and inclusive education landscape.

“Having worked in FE, HE, and work-based learning, I have immense respect for the dedication of providers in Wales to widen participation and ensure equitable access to learning. I believe digital transformation has a huge part to play in continuing this important work.

“Building on the spirit of collaboration that is so deeply embedded across Wales, I am committed to making Jisc an even more trusted and valued partner for our members, supporting them to achieve their digital ambitions and empowering them to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes.”

Robin Ghurbhurun, managing director, further education, skills, and FE/HE advice and training at Jisc says:

“We are delighted to welcome Rhys to team Jisc and his leadership role across Wales. Rhys’s experience across the tertiary sector will further strengthen our stakeholder relationships at a pivotal time of reform.

“As the new director for Wales, Rhys will ensure our digital transformation services and solutions support tertiary education, skills, and research to manage their challenges and deliver on opportunity.”

Visit the Jisc website to find out more about the work being done to support digital transformation in tertiary education, adult learning and research across Wales.