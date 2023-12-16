Unwrapping FE News– Soundbite Edition 725

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 725, 16th December 2023: Unwrapping FE News

Firstly we have ‘£500m worth of AI: Reflecting on the UK’s Unique Future in a Global Tech Race’ by Richard Foster-Fletcher, Chair of Morality and Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (MKAI). Here Richard discusses the government’s aims to position the country as a global Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub with a £500m investment.

Secondly, we have ‘Beyond emissions – every job is a green job’ by Raquel Noboa, founder and CEO of Fifty Shades Greener. She outlines the massive shift underway in education, as organisations rush to understand green skills and embed them into programmes and qualifications alike, and how green skills need to go beyond emissions and renewable industries.

Finally, we have ‘The youth are the future – but they’re just not getting plugged in’ by Jessie Soohyun Park, Head of CSR at Samsung UK. This article looks at social mobility in the UK and what’s holding young people back from joining the buoyant tech industry.

This week, FE News Unwrapped, a countdown to Christmas which reveals the top 10 most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on the year on FE News, made a comeback. To recap, the winners so far are Professor Paul Glaister CBE, Naomi Clayton, Kate Griggs, Oli Kristall and Lou Doyle. Stay up to date next week to find out who had the most popular article of the year on FE News!

FAB 2023

Continuing on with our video interviews from FAB 2023, we have had:

A Consultation has been launched to shape the development of the new Advanced British Standard as part of the Prime Minister’s priority to deliver a world-class education. Teachers, parents, young people and employers are all being invited to have their say on the development of the Government’s revolutionary new Advanced British Standard.

Businesses from across the UK economy and civil society organisations are clear that world governments must redouble efforts to keep 1.5C within reach as COP28 closes with an agreement that leaves the world off track for the Paris Agreement’s landmark goal.

The annual IFS report on Education Spending in England 2023 seeks to provide a clear and consistent comparison of the level and changes in spending per student across different stages of education. In 2022–23, total public spending on education in the UK stood at £116 billion (including the cost of issuing student loans and in 2023–24 prices). In real terms, this represents an 8% or £10 billion fall since 2010–11.

“This is a damning indictment of the Government’s failure to invest in education since 2010.” says Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union.

This month’s labour market statistics were released! This found that there were 131,000 working days lost because of labour disputes across the UK in October 2023. Three-fifths of the labour disputes were in the health and social work sector. In October 2023, 49,000 workers were involved in labour disputes, the lowest number since June 2022.

