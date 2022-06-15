Grants of up to £50,000 available to organisations using technology to transform skills for work 

Applications for a VocTech Seed grant from Ufi VocTech Trust are now open.

Grants of between £15,000 to £50,000 are available for projects lasting three to 12 months.

Pre-application grant workshops are available to book now.

Over the past two years the education sector has undergone huge changes in the way technology is used to support adult learning. At Ufi we understand that developing new tools and approaches can be a challenge, which is where our VocTech Seed grant fund can help.

Designed specifically to support early-stage ideas, the VocTech Seed grant fund provides grants and a supportive environment where the first spark of an idea can be scoped and tested, helping to prototype ideas and work out the next steps necessary on the journey to long-term success.

Recent recipients of a VocTech Seed grant include a health and safety training app for land-based industries; augmented and virtual reality-based training to support those looking to enter the theatre industry; using AR to prevent knowledge-loss in the rail sector; a skill sharing platform for nail technicians; and an interactive app to tackle retention in social care.

Ufi are particularly interested in supporting sectors, locations, skills levels and individuals that have not been well served by mainstream provision.

We are excited to be opening this round of VocTech Seed grant funding and to see the different tech ideas that people have to tackle the challenges facing learners, industries and educators today. Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO at Ufi VocTech Trust

Applications for the VocTech Seed grant fund will close on 13 July 2022. Workshops about the grant will be running throughout the application period, including information on how to apply and helping ensure the grant is right for you.

You can also try the VocTech Seed grant fund Eligibility Checker to see if the fund could be right for you.

Full details are available at www.ufi.co.uk/seed.

