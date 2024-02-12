Financial Times MBA 2024 Ranking: Audencia gains nine places and is in the Top 10 worldwide for value for money and Top 20 for low carbon footprint

Audencia’s International MBA is ranked 77th worldwide and 7th in France in the 2024 Financial Times ranking of the 100 best Full-Time MBA programmes, published today. The school ranks in the Top 10 for value for money and Top 20 for carbon footprint worldwide.

Audencia confirms its progress in the five Financial Times Business Education Rankings featuring its programmes. The school’s International MBA has gained nine places to 77th worldwide in the Full-Time MBA programmes 2024 Ranking.

Audencia’s progress in the ranking can be attributed to successes in three criteria: salary increase, value for money and carbon footprint.

Audencia has gained 18 places for salary increase, and 14 places for value for money. As a result, the business school joins the world’s Top 10 (7th) for value for money, alongside ESCP, Bocconi School of Management (3rd worldwide in the overall ranking), and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics – College of Business (24th worldwide). Thanks to its commitment to ecological and social transition, Audencia has also gained 14 places in the carbon footprint category and is now among the Top 20 worldwide (18th) for this criterion.

Audencia ranks 7th of the eight French schools included in the ranking. It is also the 2nd French school (after ESCP) for value for money, the 2nd for carbon footprint and the 3rd for salary increase.

The value for money criterion is calculated on the basis of current salary, course duration, tuition fees and other costs, including loss of income during the MBA, whilst the salary increase criterion compares the pre-MBA salary with the salary achieved 3 years after graduation.

Sébastien Tran, Dean of Audencia says:

“We are proud and delighted by this collective success, which confirms our overall progress in the five Financial Times rankings. They underline the quality of our programmes, both full time and executive. Our 77th place worldwide confirms that our Full-Time MBA programme selects and trains high quality participants, whose talent and skills are recognised by their companies. Our position as world leader in key selection criteria for an MBA, such as value for money and salary progression, are strong indicators of the relevance and performance of our programme in the French and international markets.”

Published in