Solid Foundations for a Successful Foundation Apprenticeship Programme

Foundation Apprenticeships alone will not solve the NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) issue, but they can be a significant part of the solution. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 946,000 young people in the UK were categorised as NEET between July and September 2024. As we approach the launch of new Foundation Apprenticeships in 2025, it is essential to focus on four key building blocks to ensure their success:

Flexible Programme Framework

Foundation Apprenticeships must be flexible and impactful, avoiding an arbitrary one-size-fits-all approach. It is essential to recognise that these programmes may not be suitable for all sectors but could be particularly effective in areas such as care, retail, construction, hospitality, and business administration.

The new programmes should minimise excessive assessments, opting instead for better use of ongoing formative assessments to give continuous feedback. Moreover, the programmes mustn’t be overly prescriptive, allowing for flexible content, multiple exit points, and broad age and prior attainment criteria for participation. Many young people (and adults) struggle with functional skills assessments in apprenticeships longer than 12 months, so imposing mandatory passing requirements for maths and English on shorter Foundation Apprenticeships would be completely unrealistic. While assessments and training to develop these skills should be included, passing them should not be a prerequisite for completion.

Driving Employer Demand

The fact that young people on Foundation Apprenticeships will be employed is a positive aspect. While some argued for a return to a programme-led model, AELP supports the benefits of an employed-status programme. This approach promotes better outcomes and aligns with what is right for young people. Some have claimed that Foundation Apprenticeships will not cater to NEET individuals. However, 13% of people aged 16 to 24 fall into the NEET category. This demographic includes a range of young individuals facing various challenges. While Foundation Apprenticeships alone won’t eradicate the NEET issue, they have the potential to contribute to a comprehensive strategy to reduce NEET numbers.

Engaging employers effectively will be crucial. During the recent Apprenticeship All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), Baroness Smith expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of wage subsidies. Still, she stated that she is open to exploring innovative ways to support small employers with the costs of apprenticeships. The previous Plan for Jobs employer incentive programme demonstrated how effective cash incentives can create new job opportunities. A similar, but targeted approach may be necessary to stimulate demand for Foundation Apprenticeships, especially for smaller employers. This could be implemented nationally or regionally, linked to local Youth Guarantee pilots, where Trailblazer regions receive funding in April to tackle their specific NEET challenges. Additionally, the government could better utilise and incentivise the network of Flexi Job Apprenticeship Agencies, which can offer crucial pastoral support and reduce the risks for host employers.

Clearer Positioning and Communication

It is imperative to clarify the purpose of Foundation Apprenticeships. They will serve as an introduction to an occupation or sector, rather than an occupational specialism—that role is reserved for full apprenticeships. The government must communicate more effectively that Foundation Apprenticeships are neither a rebrand nor a replacement for level 2 apprenticeships.

Employers have already expressed the misconception to us that Foundation Apprenticeships will replace full-level 2 apprenticeships. However, level 2 apprenticeships still play a vital role, serving all age groups and focusing on specific occupational specialisations. The government has also unfortunately lumped Foundation Apprenticeships and shorter-duration apprenticeships together in current messaging, which has led to some further confusion among employers and training providers. It is crucial to articulate how these programmes fit in the portfolio of products on offer and what sets them apart from each other.

Appropriate Measures to Recognise Successful Outcomes

Lastly, it is essential to identify and implement appropriate measures to acknowledge the success of training providers and employers involved in delivering these new programmes. A notable challenge with previous traineeship programmes saw providers unfairly penalised when trainees who successfully progressed early to a positive outcome—such as securing a job, enrolling in further education, or starting an apprenticeship—did not complete functional skills qualifications. Officials should recognise the importance of clearly and effectively highlighting outcomes to improve the value and credibility of Foundation Apprenticeships.

By addressing these foundational elements, we can increase the likelihood that Foundation Apprenticeships will be a valuable tool in combating the NEET issue, providing young people with meaningful pathways into education and employment and at the same time enabling employers to fill more entry-level job roles.

By Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy and Deputy Chief Executive at AELP