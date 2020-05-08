COVID-19 impact on post-pandemic job market

Labor economist Erica Groshen says when the pandemic subsides, more jobs will emerge in inventory management, domestic manufacturing, remote connectivity and medical research – and in the infrastructure industries that support them.

And the pandemic underscores the need for gold-standard labor statistics on which policymakers can base their decisions, notes Groshen, who led the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as commissioner from 2013-17.

Groshen is a senior extension faculty member at the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Formerly she was vice president for research and statistics at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

