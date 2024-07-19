How graduate turned data science expert is taking Dubai by storm

A University of Sunderland(@sunderlanduni) graduate who is making waves in Dubai’s data science field is a finalist in this year’s prestigious British Council Alumni Awards in the United Arab Emirates.

The Study UK Alumni Awards, which take place in Dubai next week (Tuesday 23 July), celebrate the outstanding achievements of international alumni and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education. Award winners and finalists are leaders in their field and have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, professions and countries.

Abdalla Mahgoub, who graduated from the University of Sunderland with a Computer Science degree in 2005, has been nominated for the Science and Sustainability Award for his contribution and impact in the field of data science.

Abdalla works as an Investment Ops/Data Analyst for an investment company in Dubai and created a special computer programme which ensures the firm’s buying and selling is done correctly and keeps everyone informed with correct information.

He also developed a way to provide financial analysts with complete financial models, which are used for financial forecasting and investment decision-making by the company’s board of directors.

On being nominated for the award, Abdalla, 40, from Sudan, said: “Receiving the news of being nominated as a finalist for such an esteemed award has brought immense joy for such a recognition.

“It has also motivated me to continue exploring ways to advance and enhance the fields of data science, technology, and artificial intelligence to positively impact our lives.”

Alongside his role at the investment firm, Abdalla owns three businesses – ADOOLIC, Paynbox, and iMetabee.com, with the latter being an e-commerce outfit specialised in selling high-end digitised products related to data science and artificial intelligence (AI).

Abdalla has also established his own educational channel on the online platform Medium about data science and financial technology. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Data Science Association of Washington, and The CODEX Foundation.

Abdalla recently published his first scientific research paper in the World Journal of Cardiovascular Diseases about how he has developed an AI-based model to predict heart failure and diseases using advanced techniques in deep learning algorithms.

So far, his paper has been viewed and downloaded by over 220 scholars in the fields of data science and AI.

Other career highlights for Abdalla include developing and leveraging a machine learning algorithm-based model for the marketing department team at GY Marine Limited, a well-established marine company in Dubai.

Abdalla’s achievements so far have led to him being awarded a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Abdalla credits the University of Sunderland for paving the way for his career success.

He said:

“Studying at the University of Sunderland has been pivotal in laying the foundation of knowledge and skills in computer science. Sunderland provided the highest level of education and a positive academic environment, thanks to the support of professors and classmates.

“The knowledge I gained from the UK in general equipped me with the necessary tools to develop a number of ideas at my workplace and gain recognition. It also helped me emerge as a new researcher in the field of data science and AI, with a fair number of published works.

“I entered the UK Alumni Awards to showcase the importance of higher education and how obtaining a world-class education from the UK can truly change your life academically and professionally.”