Absolutely FAB’ulous – FE Soundbite Edition 723

This week we had the FAB conference. If you missed it… well here is our FAB’ulous round up (more videos to come next week):

Kion Ahadi announced as FAB’s new Chief Executive... I met Kion and I really like him, he has a really strong interest in AI and Data as well, which I think will be absolutely brilliant for everyone at FAB and for the future of Awarding Organisations to a really great appointment in my eyes. Here is our meeting Kion video interview.

We had a really cool chat with Michael Hanton, Deputy Chief Regulator at Ofqual about regulation in a new era, AI and development, encouraging innovation, parity of esteem and regulatory burden.

Congrats to all of the FAB award winners.

Congrats to our Top 3 thought leaders for Nov

The Top 3 is our Top 3 most popular thought leaders for November. So congrats to Nichola Hay, Annie Pendrey… and me!?

Cool thought Leadership this week:

We had really cool thought leadership articles from:

David Redden: You want to be a hairdresser? If a train travels at an average speed of 60 miles per hour…

Abby Osborne: From Wellbeing to Welldoing: A preventative and sustainable approach for supporting wellbeing within the classroom

Dr Thomas Hunt: Maths to 18: does it add up?

Stacey Hayes-Allen: Optimising the Apprenticeship Levy for future staff success

Diana Munoz: Physical activity and academic performance: The link between exercise and wellbeing in academic institutions

Martin McFadyen: How the Education sector can help tackle society’s digital dilemma

FE Collective Reflective VoxPops

We recently launched the FE Collective report and FE Collective Hub.

Well here are some cool FE Collective VoxPops videos:

Chatting with Richard Foster-Fletcher and Philip Le Feuvre at the FE Collective

Chatting with Gray Mytton and Jill Whittaker at the FE Collective

A really popular video series of Prof Tom Bewick and Sally Alexander at the FE Collective

So a jam packed edition this week.

So I hope you enjoyed FE Soundbite this week

