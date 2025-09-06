How Do We Encourage More SMEs To Engage With Foundation Apprenticeships? FE Soundbite 813

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 813: 6th September 2025. How Do We Encourage More SMEs To Engage With Foundation Apprenticeships?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

EngineeringUK released an interesting report on Foundation Apprenticeships this week called Pathways to success: shaping foundation apprenticeships in engineering and technology. Lifetime Training released a report just last week on Foundation Apprenticeships, from an employer’s perspective.

EngineeringUK came at their report from an engineering and technology career pathway for young people (they are EngineeringUK). They highlighted seven criteria for ‘pathways to success’. Highlighting three of these seven criteria are that employers must ‘buy into’ the idea that Foundation Apprenticeships are worthwhile, that small and medium-sized employers (SMEs) offer them, and that Foundation Apprenticeships are financially viable for Providers… but I would add in here… how do we incentivise SMEs in particular to engage with Foundation Apprenticeships? .. and how do we raise awareness of Foundation Apprenticeships to Learners and Employers (so they have buy in)?

How do we encourage more Employers to Engage with Foundation Apprenticeships?

I think this is a vital question that we need to explore, almost definitely ask employers: what do you need to make this work? I would also suggest that we probably need an employer’s incentive to make this really work and not just take on someone for a short period, but also have a career or skills progression pathway in place for learners and employers from the get-go. Foundation Apprenticeships lead to X, then X leads to Y… put the learner’s and employer’s expectations on the skills ladder right from the beginning. What do you think is needed to encourage more employers to take up Foundation Apprenticeships? Especially as the NEET numbers are still increasing (we now have 948,000 NEETs or 12.8% of all 16-24 year olds)!

Do Foundation Apprenticeships Need A Marketing Budget Like T Levels?

As Foundation Apprenticeships are brand new. I think really we need to think deeply about how to engage more employers on Foundation Apprenticeships, particularly SMEs, as this is vital to reverse the rising NEET figures!

Only time will tell if Foundation Apprenticeships will reduce the number of NEETs and long term engage learners and employers on the skills ladder. Back in September 2024 we asked will Foundation Apprenticeships change the NEET figures?… NEET numbers have continued to rise, but Foundation Apprenticeships are brand new, but will they make impactful change on engagement of young people and employers? Again, how do we encourage more uptake?

What Lessons Can Be Learnt From T Levels … and Raising Awareness of Foundation Apprenticeships?

T Levels have had huge amounts of marketing budget and are still just 1% of all Level 3 students. This past results day T Levels had just 11,909 students in 2025 compared with about 7,400 in 2024. This is just 1.09% of all 1.1 Million Level 3 students!

DfE spent an estimated £11 Million on T Level Awareness campaigns between 2020 and 2023. I wonder how much is earmarked for marketing and promotion of Foundation Apprenticeships? Does more funding need to be put in place to raise the awareness and attractiveness of Foundation Apprenticeships to learners and employers?

DWP Announce £338 Million Connect to Work Expansion

When thinking of additional support, DWP announced a £338 Million Connect to Work Expansion this week. This is to support 85,000 people who are sick, disabled or face complex barriers to work in 15 areas across England. Which is great.

Apprenticeship Assessment Reform

AELP’s Helen Johns wrote a cracking thought leadership article this week on Apprenticeship Assessment Reform.. and really hit the nail on the head: can we build confidence, without adding complexity?

Building Equitable Futures In the AI Economy

My favourite FE Voices article this week was from Paul Grainger. Paul invited me to the Global Solutions event in Berlin, which was a very cool think tank-oriented event to support the G20’s focus in South Africa. This is Paul’s reflection of the event and looking at The Just Transition Movement.

If this is new to you (loads at the Berlin event were new to me; it was great), the Just Transition movement supports and advocates for the transfer of employment from carbon-based to green economies in a socially equitable way… But the changing nature of employment, now supercharged by AI, complicates this goal. Paul unlocks this, looking at regionalism, guaranteed minimum income and that AI is now supercharging the digital transformation of work. I would highly, highly recommend checking this article out!

Some Major Developments… Are Employability and Skills Finally Truly Linking Up?

This news literally broke last night. After the Cabinet Reshuffle, Pat McFadden has been announced as the new Secretary of State for Work and Pensions… all cool. But what is super interesting is that it has been mentioned that DWP could now be responsible for Skills, not DfE!

Pat McFadden is a really interesting choice and if DWP is going to look after skills, welfare reform and employability, he is literally a perfect person for the role. Check out my article as to why.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Apprenticeship Assessment Reform: Can We Build Confidence Without Adding Complexity? By Helen Johns, Policy and Stakeholder Manager at AELP

Why FE Needs a Stronger Voice in National Policy By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA

Beyond the Noise: Tackling Sensory Overload through Inclusive Leadership in FE By Nathan Whitbread, The Neurodivergent Coach

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

The Leadership Pause: Why Taking a Break, Recharging, and Refocusing Is the Most Strategic Move You Can Make By Scott Parkin FIEP, Group Chief Executive, Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)

Closing the Attainment Gap: Why Where You Live Still Shapes Your Future By Helen Maxwell, UK Business Development Manager at NCC Education

Marketing in the Age of AI: The New Skillset Shaping Tomorrow’s Professionals By Chris Daly, Chief Executive of CIM

What’s New in the World of FE?

Announcements

DWP Announce £338 Million Connect to Work Expansion By the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

ALT Awards 2025 Shortlist Announced By Association for Learning Technology (ALT)

Reports

EngineeringUK Outlines Success Criteria For Rollout Of Foundation Apprenticeships By EngineeringUK

GMLPN Launches Greater Manchester NEET Position Paper to Drive Inclusive Change for Young People By GMLPN

Employer-led jobs Strategy for London Beginning to Bear Fruit By BusinessLDN

Voices

Skills, Place, and Purpose: Building Equitable Futures in the AI Economy By Paul Grainger, Co-Director and Enterprise Lead, Centre for Education and Work, UCL

The Role of Further Education in a Skills-Driven Future By Matthew McShane, Further Education Specialist at Instructure, the maker of Canvas

In The Know

Do you want to be In The Know?

Why don’t you sign up for Daily News Alerts?

FYI it’s free!!

Will you be joining us on the 30th of October in Manchester for the Green Mindset Micro Collective? This is in partnership with our friends at the Education and Training Foundation.

We hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week. Stay curious, keep innovating, and let’s shake up the world of FE together, and catch you next week!

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers